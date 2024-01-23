Previous
The Wonder of Snow Through a Child's Eyes by milaniet
The Wonder of Snow Through a Child's Eyes

Taken the day before she turned 2 - loved that expression and had to share.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Mallory ace
Priceless!
January 23rd, 2024  
KWind ace
So sweet!!FAV.
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The facial expression tell it all - almost disbelief and wonder ! fav
January 23rd, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
The look of innocents. How precious she is.
January 23rd, 2024  
