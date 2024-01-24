Previous
Toss It Up - Down It Comes! by milaniet
Photo 4189

Toss It Up - Down It Comes!

Couldn't leave my other great-grandchild out of the fun - Jerik is 7 and really enjoyed the snow day, too especially throwing it at us. Taken last week.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Lovely fun shot
January 24th, 2024  
Lin ace
Wonderful action shot!
January 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love it ☃️☃️☃️
January 24th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Sweet!
January 24th, 2024  
Cathy
Love how children delight in snow! Not so much as we age and worry about slipping and broken hips!
January 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- 7 years old already?! This shot reminds me of my boys when they were that age. Cute!
January 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet! Fun times.
January 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great timing and capture.
January 24th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice snow action shot.
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise