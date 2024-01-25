Previous
Mist Rising from the River by milaniet
Photo 4190

Mist Rising from the River

BOB. It was such a strange sight yesterday afternoon when I went walking at the Corps Park. A milky white mist was rising about 6 feet high or so from the river - totally clear above it. Almost expected to see a creature emerge from the mist.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Milanie

Bill Davidson
Well captured….
January 25th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice capture, very ethereal
January 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and scene.
January 25th, 2024  
