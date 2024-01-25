Sign up
Previous
Photo 4190
Mist Rising from the River
BOB. It was such a strange sight yesterday afternoon when I went walking at the Corps Park. A milky white mist was rising about 6 feet high or so from the river - totally clear above it. Almost expected to see a creature emerge from the mist.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
3
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
river
,
mist
Bill Davidson
Well captured….
January 25th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice capture, very ethereal
January 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and scene.
January 25th, 2024
