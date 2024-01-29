Previous
1-27 pelicans3 by milaniet
Photo 4193

1-27 pelicans3

BOB. The pelicans have moved - fortunately not far. I noticed them as I drove by and pulled into the empty lawyer's office on the inlet. There were over 100 - probably more. All on the far (inaccessible) side, of course. Here goes the zoom!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they think they are swans? lol
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise