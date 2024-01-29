Sign up
Photo 4193
1-27 pelicans3
BOB. The pelicans have moved - fortunately not far. I noticed them as I drove by and pulled into the empty lawyer's office on the inlet. There were over 100 - probably more. All on the far (inaccessible) side, of course. Here goes the zoom!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8177
photos
251
followers
165
following
1148% complete
View this month »
4193
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th January 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
pelicans
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they think they are swans? lol
January 28th, 2024
