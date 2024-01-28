Previous
Sunrise Peeking Over the Dam by milaniet
Photo 4193

Sunrise Peeking Over the Dam

Just don't get the sunrises like they promise any more. This was supposed to be a good morning - but this is all the color I got for getting up early. Interesting on black.
28th January 2024

Milanie

ace
@milaniet



Bucktree ace
Beautiful colors on the horizon.
January 29th, 2024  
