Photo 4193
Sunrise Peeking Over the Dam
Just don't get the sunrises like they promise any more. This was supposed to be a good morning - but this is all the color I got for getting up early. Interesting on black.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
0
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
Tags
nature
,
river
,
sunrise
,
dam
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful colors on the horizon.
January 29th, 2024
