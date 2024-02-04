Previous
Lookin' on Down the Tracks by milaniet
Lookin' on Down the Tracks

Trying to keep at least a tiny spot in water in all my black & whites - at least something to tie it together - these railroad tracks run right along the Arkansas River for quite a few miles.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Linda Godwin
Fabulous viewpoint!!
February 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great low pov!!
February 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful POV!
February 5th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
It’s great how the rail tracks disappear into the distance - and I can imagine it was tricky to capture that pov!
February 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great leading line- a classic railroad image.
February 5th, 2024  
