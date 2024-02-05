Previous
Lots of Ways to Move Things in Ozark by milaniet
Photo 4201

Lots of Ways to Move Things in Ozark

Following up on my late post for yesterday, this is a better view of the river - shame there were no clouds
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Transports along side and across, super!
February 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w juxtaposition of transportation.
February 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful image! Boats, trains and trucks provide us with it all. =)
February 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice. Yes, clouds would have been icing on the cake but I like the strong lines in this shot.
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise