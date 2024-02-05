Sign up
Previous
Photo 4201
Lots of Ways to Move Things in Ozark
Following up on my late post for yesterday, this is a better view of the river - shame there were no clouds
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
4
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8185
photos
251
followers
165
following
1150% complete
Views
18
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th February 2024 10:15am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
b&w
,
river
,
railroad-tracks
Linda Godwin
Transports along side and across, super!
February 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w juxtaposition of transportation.
February 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful image! Boats, trains and trucks provide us with it all. =)
February 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice. Yes, clouds would have been icing on the cake but I like the strong lines in this shot.
February 5th, 2024
