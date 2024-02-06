Sign up
Photo 4202
Keeping his Eye on Me
BOB. He nearly had the inlet to himself this morning. A natural black and white, though shot in b&w. Liked the patterns in the water.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
6
2
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th February 2024 10:29am
Tags
b&w
,
bay
,
goose
Linda Godwin
He works great in black and white!
February 6th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture.
February 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful capture and great b/w.
February 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous b&w!!
February 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful details
February 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 6th, 2024
