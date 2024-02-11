Previous
Nearly Made it to the Bank by milaniet
Photo 4207

Nearly Made it to the Bank

Found this frosty log floating near the shore on our City Water Supply Lake. Not much going on here lately!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks like a croc with a long snout there to me!
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice textures! I like darkness here.
February 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Thought it was a petrified alligator. Nice b&w capture.
February 11th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot and textures.
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great low key
February 11th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful black and white detail.
February 11th, 2024  
