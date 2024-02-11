Sign up
Previous
Photo 4207
Nearly Made it to the Bank
Found this frosty log floating near the shore on our City Water Supply Lake. Not much going on here lately!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
7
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8191
photos
250
followers
164
following
1152% complete
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th February 2024 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
b&w
,
water
Casablanca
ace
Looks like a croc with a long snout there to me!
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice textures! I like darkness here.
February 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Thought it was a petrified alligator. Nice b&w capture.
February 11th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot and textures.
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great low key
February 11th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful black and white detail.
February 11th, 2024
