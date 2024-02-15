Previous
About to Let Go by milaniet
Photo 4211

About to Let Go

BOB. When I crossed this little bridge, the rails were total frost. By the time I walked back an hour later, they were melting quickly.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Milanie

@milaniet
Olwynne
Lovely light on the water droplet.
February 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Interesting light behind that droplet
February 15th, 2024  
