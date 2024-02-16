Sign up
Photo 4212
Rough Even for Arkansas!
One day it hits 68 - the next we have a frosty morning. Sure hard to dress for walking.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
frost
,
pinecone
Casablanca
ace
Sounds like Spring isn't quite ready to come forward and take its place yet!
February 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
February 16th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
This is so great. Lovely textures. Texas is experiencing the same weather roller coaster!
February 16th, 2024
