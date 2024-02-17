Sign up
Photo 4213
A Good 200 Yards Away
(I picture the length of a football field as I used to shoot high school football) How on earth they could see me so well - I'm not sure how I even noticed them while walking except they often like that stop by the trees.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
8
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8198
photos
248
followers
163
following
1154% complete
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th February 2024 9:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
deer
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They always have that inquisitive look- are you a friend or foe? Great shot!
February 17th, 2024
John
Good capture
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely capture. You had an audience!
February 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture. They look very curious.
February 17th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and light.
February 17th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture, maybe they heard you?
February 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot of these inquisitive deer !
February 17th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Maybe you felt them looking at you nice to catch a foursome
February 17th, 2024
365 Project
close