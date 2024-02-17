Previous
A Good 200 Yards Away by milaniet
Photo 4213

A Good 200 Yards Away

(I picture the length of a football field as I used to shoot high school football) How on earth they could see me so well - I'm not sure how I even noticed them while walking except they often like that stop by the trees.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre ace
They always have that inquisitive look- are you a friend or foe? Great shot!
February 17th, 2024  
John
Good capture
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture. You had an audience!
February 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful b&w capture. They look very curious.
February 17th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and light.
February 17th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great capture, maybe they heard you?
February 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot of these inquisitive deer !
February 17th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Maybe you felt them looking at you nice to catch a foursome
February 17th, 2024  
