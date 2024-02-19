Previous
Just Wish He'd Said Moo to be Sure by milaniet
Photo 4215

Just Wish He'd Said Moo to be Sure

BOB. If he hadn't been with a group of other more common looking cows, I'm not sure I would have thought he was a cow! Really unusual looking.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Looks like he needs to be fattened up a little. :-) Nice capture.
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful in black and white.
February 20th, 2024  
amyK ace
Interesting critter
February 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great b&w image...love this face
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise