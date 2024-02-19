Sign up
Previous
Photo 4215
Just Wish He'd Said Moo to be Sure
BOB. If he hadn't been with a group of other more common looking cows, I'm not sure I would have thought he was a cow! Really unusual looking.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
cow
Rick
ace
Looks like he needs to be fattened up a little. :-) Nice capture.
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful in black and white.
February 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
Interesting critter
February 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great b&w image...love this face
February 20th, 2024
