Almost Came in the Window by milaniet
Photo 4216

Almost Came in the Window

Shot this fhrough the kitchen window - he was sitting in an old flower pot at the end of the deck. Not as many around this year.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Joan Robillard
Wounderful
February 20th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
He looks so close! And great you’ve captured him eating like this. 🐿️
February 20th, 2024  
gloria jones
Terrific shot
February 20th, 2024  
Bucktree
Excellent b&w capture and detail.
February 20th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross
Great capture
February 20th, 2024  
Casablanca
He is lovely
February 20th, 2024  
Barb
Wow! Super close-up shot!
February 20th, 2024  
Mags
Super closeup!
February 20th, 2024  
Bobbi C
Nice shot.
February 20th, 2024  
