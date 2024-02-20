Sign up
Photo 4216
Photo 4216
Almost Came in the Window
Shot this fhrough the kitchen window - he was sitting in an old flower pot at the end of the deck. Not as many around this year.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
9
6
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
b&w
,
squirrel
,
nature
Joan Robillard
ace
Wounderful
February 20th, 2024
Liz Gooster
He looks so close! And great you’ve captured him eating like this. 🐿️
February 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
February 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent b&w capture and detail.
February 20th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
February 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He is lovely
February 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Super close-up shot!
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super closeup!
February 20th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Nice shot.
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
