Previous
From Short Sleeves to Frosty Leaves by milaniet
Photo 4217

From Short Sleeves to Frosty Leaves

The weather around here cannot make up its mind (better than the snow scenes I see posted though I guess). 29 in the morning 60 in the afternoon.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise