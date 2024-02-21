Sign up
Previous
Photo 4217
From Short Sleeves to Frosty Leaves
The weather around here cannot make up its mind (better than the snow scenes I see posted though I guess). 29 in the morning 60 in the afternoon.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
frost
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
February 21st, 2024
