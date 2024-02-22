Previous
Possibly an Old Storm Shelter? by milaniet
Possibly an Old Storm Shelter?

Beneath this lone tree out in the fields (but blocked off by a barbed wire fence) was a small stone covered hole. Couldn't help but wonder if it was a storm shelter - definitely in the tornado path area.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Could be an old spring house too. Lots of relatives long-gone in western North Carolina had stone built spring houses partially in the ground like this. They stayed very cool temp wise and that's where milk, eggs, and homemade butter were kept, along with the sweet water from the spring. It's a great find and a lovely shot!
February 22nd, 2024  
