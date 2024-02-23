Previous
An Old One Room Schoolhouse by milaniet
An Old One Room Schoolhouse

This is a shot of a restored one-room school house north of town out on some farm land. I love the old school bell and usually there is the American flag flying from the pole.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Milanie

@milaniet
Casablanca ace
Looks so tiny!
February 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic that it has been restored and kept.
February 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
February 23rd, 2024  
Olwynne
So nice to know someone cares enough to restore these buildings. I doubt there are any single room schools now unless they are in African villages or similar places
February 23rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of this historical school.
February 23rd, 2024  
