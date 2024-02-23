Sign up
Previous
Photo 4219
An Old One Room Schoolhouse
This is a shot of a restored one-room school house north of town out on some farm land. I love the old school bell and usually there is the American flag flying from the pole.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th February 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
schoolhouse
Casablanca
ace
Looks so tiny!
February 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic that it has been restored and kept.
February 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
February 23rd, 2024
Olwynne
So nice to know someone cares enough to restore these buildings. I doubt there are any single room schools now unless they are in African villages or similar places
February 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of this historical school.
February 23rd, 2024
