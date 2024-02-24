Sign up
Previous
Photo 4220
Still a Touch of Frost Early
Caught this before the sun melted the light frost on the weeds - starting to see more daffodils and color at last. Sort of floating against black.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8205
photos
247
followers
163
following
1156% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th February 2024 9:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
weed
,
frost
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful minimalist capture
February 24th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
So spiky and pretty.
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024
