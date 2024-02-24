Previous
Still a Touch of Frost Early by milaniet
Photo 4220

Still a Touch of Frost Early

Caught this before the sun melted the light frost on the weeds - starting to see more daffodils and color at last. Sort of floating against black.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful minimalist capture
February 24th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
So spiky and pretty.
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise