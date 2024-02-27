Previous
Was He Trying to Tell Me Something? by milaniet
Photo 4223

Was He Trying to Tell Me Something?

Caught this smaller white duck at a pond/park in a nearby town when shopping. Liked how he looked against the dark water (shaded area). A natural in camera b&w
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how cute! He looks like Donald Duck!
February 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute - makes me smile !!
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise