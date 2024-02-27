Sign up
Previous
Photo 4223
Was He Trying to Tell Me Something?
Caught this smaller white duck at a pond/park in a nearby town when shopping. Liked how he looked against the dark water (shaded area). A natural in camera b&w
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8208
photos
247
followers
163
following
1156% complete
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st February 2024 1:24pm
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
duck
Mags
ace
Oh how cute! He looks like Donald Duck!
February 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute - makes me smile !!
February 27th, 2024
