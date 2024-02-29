Previous
My Last Shot of the Evening (by Timer) by milaniet
Photo 4225

My Last Shot of the Evening (by Timer)

This is strictly a memory shot. That young man and I had our picture taken together when he was in my 4th grade class many years ago. He had been awarded the Governor's Award for Most Improved 4th Grade Student in Arkansas by then Governor Bill Clinton (later President Clinton). We worked so hard that year - his dad would bring him to school at 7:15 and we'd work for 50 minutes before class (with a 10 minute break to play). He'd stay after school many days for help and I'd drive him up the mountain. And what a change in this young man. We've stayed friends since then.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a wonderful story and a great photo.
February 29th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
God bless you for investing in his life! It has paid off in so many ways! We need more teachers like you! ❤️
February 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great narrative and capture! You had to have been a great teacher.
February 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
What a great story and you are a wonderful influence
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise