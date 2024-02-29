My Last Shot of the Evening (by Timer)

This is strictly a memory shot. That young man and I had our picture taken together when he was in my 4th grade class many years ago. He had been awarded the Governor's Award for Most Improved 4th Grade Student in Arkansas by then Governor Bill Clinton (later President Clinton). We worked so hard that year - his dad would bring him to school at 7:15 and we'd work for 50 minutes before class (with a 10 minute break to play). He'd stay after school many days for help and I'd drive him up the mountain. And what a change in this young man. We've stayed friends since then.