Spring Has Arrived by milaniet
Spring Has Arrived

If I were to look back over the12+ years I've been here, I would bet a picture of the Bradford Pears first in bloom would be one of my early posts every year. They seem to bloom overnight and don't last but a week or two.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet

Allison Maltese ace
So pretty, bright and spring-like. It was 29 this morning here!
March 2nd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Wow. Our Cleveland pear isn't nearly ready to bloom. I'll have to notice the Bradfords tomorrow when I head out!
March 2nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So lovely.
March 2nd, 2024  
