Previous
Next
Bradford Against Blue by milaniet
Photo 4227

Bradford Against Blue

Doesn't get more springlike than this! Ozark is lucky to have so many Bradford Pear trees - they are very prone to storm damage, but people just keep replacing them.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love pears! This looks beautiful
March 3rd, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
I love this beautiful ball of blossoms! FAV.
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise