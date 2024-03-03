Sign up
Photo 4228
Finally Enough Sun
The tiny Henbit has been showing for about a week, but this is the first I caught up - it takes sunshine for the flowering to show up.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8213
photos
245
followers
162
following
1158% complete
4228
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st March 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
henbit
Allison Maltese
ace
And so it begins....a beautiful shot of this Henbit with its fuzzy detail.
March 3rd, 2024
