Finally Enough Sun by milaniet
Photo 4228

Finally Enough Sun

The tiny Henbit has been showing for about a week, but this is the first I caught up - it takes sunshine for the flowering to show up.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Milanie

Allison Maltese ace
And so it begins....a beautiful shot of this Henbit with its fuzzy detail.
March 3rd, 2024  
