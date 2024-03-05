Sign up
Photo 4230
Japonica pairs with the Bradfords
Down by the start of the walking trail there is one house (fenced) that has the prettiest japonica bush. It always blooms just when the bradford pear trees do. Makes a nice match.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st March 2024 2:22pm
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
japonica
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful flowers
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
March 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Just so pretty! I think Mother had a Japonica in Lubbock when I was small.
March 5th, 2024
essiesue
What a beautiful color.
March 5th, 2024
