Japonica pairs with the Bradfords by milaniet
Photo 4230

Japonica pairs with the Bradfords

Down by the start of the walking trail there is one house (fenced) that has the prettiest japonica bush. It always blooms just when the bradford pear trees do. Makes a nice match.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful flowers
March 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
March 5th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Just so pretty! I think Mother had a Japonica in Lubbock when I was small.
March 5th, 2024  
essiesue
What a beautiful color.
March 5th, 2024  
