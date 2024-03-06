Previous
Just Needed a Little Sunshine by milaniet
Just Needed a Little Sunshine

These little 1/4" beauties - actually called Spring Beauty - are popping up all over the field down by the walking trail. I've seen them in purple, pink, and all white. They always seem so spring-like.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Milanie

Mags ace
What lovely little beauties! Very nice find and capture. I have to confess, I love the wildflowers the best.
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful wild flowers and a great close up. Today we saw our first white tiny flowers.
March 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such a pretty image.
March 6th, 2024  
John
Love the dof, very pretty flowers
March 6th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Nice little nature shot
March 6th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
So delicate and pretty
March 6th, 2024  
