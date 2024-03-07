Previous
Spring is Here - if You Look Closely by milaniet
Spring is Here - if You Look Closely

Took this shot laying on my tummy (no one was around!) and found all kinds of tiny little flowers.
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
That is so nice. I’m jealous; if I tried lying on my stomach to get a shot I’d never be able to get back up:)
March 7th, 2024  
