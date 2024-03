A Field Covered in Daffodils

This field, maybe 200 x 200 yds is covered in daffodils. Its one side runs right against a state highway, 2nd side a restaurant now closed, 3rd side this old barn, and the 4th side a parking lot - easy to see and easy to access. That old barn was there long before I moved to Ozark 50 years ago. The home is gone.