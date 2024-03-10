Previous
He Made the Race the Whole Way by milaniet
Photo 4235

He Made the Race the Whole Way

Today was the Jungle Boaters Race on the Mulberry River - as of Wednesday night there were 40 registered - after Thursday's good rain there were 105 registered by Friday night! A perfect day for it. The race is 8 miles and the first crossed the finish line in just over an hour. There were some serious racers and some just out to have some fun. Loved this guy and his dog - definitely different from all the kayaks and canoes. Shot over 200 pictures for the guy who runs this (and is my granddaughter's boss). Can't wait to do it again next year.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot and sounds like a fun race.
March 11th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love the dog snuggled tight to his leg
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise