He Made the Race the Whole Way

Today was the Jungle Boaters Race on the Mulberry River - as of Wednesday night there were 40 registered - after Thursday's good rain there were 105 registered by Friday night! A perfect day for it. The race is 8 miles and the first crossed the finish line in just over an hour. There were some serious racers and some just out to have some fun. Loved this guy and his dog - definitely different from all the kayaks and canoes. Shot over 200 pictures for the guy who runs this (and is my granddaughter's boss). Can't wait to do it again next year.