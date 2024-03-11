Sign up
Previous
Photo 4236
About to Leave for Another Year
One last shot from that fabulous field with just part of the old barn. Took this a week ago today, and they're about all gone now until next Spring.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4236
Tags
nature
,
barn
,
daffodils
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh it's really a delight isn't it!
March 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A really beautiful Spring carpet.
March 11th, 2024
