About to Leave for Another Year by milaniet
About to Leave for Another Year

One last shot from that fabulous field with just part of the old barn. Took this a week ago today, and they're about all gone now until next Spring.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it's really a delight isn't it!
March 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A really beautiful Spring carpet.
March 11th, 2024  
