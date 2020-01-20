Previous
Awfully Like Colorado on the Mesa Looking Down by milaniet
Photo 1451

Awfully Like Colorado on the Mesa Looking Down

The Electric Coop headquarters in our town, which serves 16 surrounding counties, just completed their new 4 story building overlooking the Arkansas River. Lots and lots of glass and it's a real asset. Know (taught) a lot of the management people there, and last December they asked if I had any local pictures that I might share for their new building. They opened two weeks ago and I got to see it this morning. They had chosen 30 of the pictures I had put on a flash drive for them to look at and they had them done on canvas -This is one you see when you first walk in taken at Mt. Magazine. I was pretty speechless. Wanting to keep my third album alive - still hoping to get some time to myself someday :)
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
397% complete

*lynn ace
Congratulations, Milanie! and thanks for showing us!
January 21st, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
That is so wonderful! Congratulations! Your work is beautiful
January 21st, 2020  
Martin Jalkotzy
Great photo and congratulations!
January 21st, 2020  
Nina Ganci
Congratulations! You should be proud
January 21st, 2020  
