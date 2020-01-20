Awfully Like Colorado on the Mesa Looking Down

The Electric Coop headquarters in our town, which serves 16 surrounding counties, just completed their new 4 story building overlooking the Arkansas River. Lots and lots of glass and it's a real asset. Know (taught) a lot of the management people there, and last December they asked if I had any local pictures that I might share for their new building. They opened two weeks ago and I got to see it this morning. They had chosen 30 of the pictures I had put on a flash drive for them to look at and they had them done on canvas -This is one you see when you first walk in taken at Mt. Magazine. I was pretty speechless. Wanting to keep my third album alive - still hoping to get some time to myself someday :)