Photo 1462
More Circles in the Sky
Noticed these power line insulators coming off a utility pole and had to go for a shot for the circles. Then, of course, the background was dull so had to play there. That streak going through was in the sky.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
sky
circles
julycircles2020
