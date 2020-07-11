Previous
More Circles in the Sky by milaniet
Photo 1462

More Circles in the Sky

Noticed these power line insulators coming off a utility pole and had to go for a shot for the circles. Then, of course, the background was dull so had to play there. That streak going through was in the sky.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
