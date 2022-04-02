Previous
April Tour of Garvan Gardens by milaniet
April Tour of Garvan Gardens

Garvan Woodland Gardens (and the woodland setting is as beautiful as the flowers) is a joint project begun by philanthropist Verna Garvan and joined with the University of Arkansas. As many times as I've been there, I still haven't seen all of it.
Milanie

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
April 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
How delightful! The blooms are so lovely.
April 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
April 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Exquisite Milanie. Oh to live 3 hours from Garven Gardens. 🥰
April 3rd, 2022  
