Photo 1511
Touring Garvan Gardens 15
Garvan Gardens wasn't all tulips (though at this time of year they certainly are the main attraction). Found a bush with my favorite spring blossom - Bridal Wreath spirea. They always look so sweet.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7594
photos
293
followers
167
following
413% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds 'n Ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th April 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridalwreath
,
garvangardens
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what stunning dof
April 15th, 2022
