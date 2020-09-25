Sign up
Photo 3105
Shed amongst the goldenrod
This shed looked familiar and after I got home from our ride, I noticed I had taken a picture of it last May. You can see it here:
https://365project.org/mittens/365/2020-05-11
Thank you very much for your comments and favs.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
5
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4101
photos
177
followers
165
following
850% complete
Tags
trees
,
shed
,
goldenrod
Sylvia du Toit
September 25th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Would look great on a wall.
September 25th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful view
September 25th, 2020
Lin
ace
Well captured and I enjoyed seeing how much it had changed since last year.
September 25th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great rural capture and nice composition
September 25th, 2020
