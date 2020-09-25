Previous
Shed amongst the goldenrod by mittens
Shed amongst the goldenrod

This shed looked familiar and after I got home from our ride, I noticed I had taken a picture of it last May. You can see it here:
https://365project.org/mittens/365/2020-05-11
Thank you very much for your comments and favs.
mittens (Marilyn)

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 25th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Would look great on a wall.
September 25th, 2020  
Monica
Beautiful view
September 25th, 2020  
Lin ace
Well captured and I enjoyed seeing how much it had changed since last year.
September 25th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great rural capture and nice composition
September 25th, 2020  
