Ice fishermen by mltrotter
Photo 425

Ice fishermen

24/366 Last week when it was very cold, there was a village out there on the ice. Temperatures are warmer today. But I still found ice fishermen enjoying their morning.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Michele

