Previous
Next
2019-12-31 let's raise a glass or two (N°5) by mona65
Photo 1822

2019-12-31 let's raise a glass or two (N°5)

Two,… because of New Year's Eve and as I am today at the end of my 5th year. So before the calendar turns a new leaf over, before the social and mobile network gets flooded with messages in my part of the world, let me take a quiet moment, raise a glass to you and say thanks a million to you all my 365 friends all over the world. Thanks for all your huge support, your infinite inspiration and your remarkable kindness.

I wish you and your loved ones from the bottom of my heart a good start in a wonderful, happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, full of inspiration, plenty of light, sweet surprises and sparkling bokeh.

Spread peace, joy, happiness and bokeh around the world. Happy New Year.

And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been
~ Rainer Maria Rilke

Viva! Cheers! Santé! Salute! Salud! Sláinte!
Mona
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this is my fifth year in...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nadiya Bilovodenko
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2019  
Junko Y ace
Such a sophisticated image for your greeting! Happy New Year to you, too,
December 31st, 2019  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful as always
December 31st, 2019  
JackieR ace
Happy 2020 to you too. And thank you for all your support, comments and inspiration this past year.
December 31st, 2019  
Shutterbug ace
Thank you Mona. It’s a beautiful “toast”. Happy New Year to you also.
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise