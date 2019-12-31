2019-12-31 let's raise a glass or two (N°5)

Two,… because of New Year's Eve and as I am today at the end of my 5th year. So before the calendar turns a new leaf over, before the social and mobile network gets flooded with messages in my part of the world, let me take a quiet moment, raise a glass to you and say thanks a million to you all my 365 friends all over the world. Thanks for all your huge support, your infinite inspiration and your remarkable kindness.



I wish you and your loved ones from the bottom of my heart a good start in a wonderful, happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, full of inspiration, plenty of light, sweet surprises and sparkling bokeh.



Spread peace, joy, happiness and bokeh around the world. Happy New Year.



And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been

~ Rainer Maria Rilke



Viva! Cheers! Santé! Salute! Salud! Sláinte!

Mona

