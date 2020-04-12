Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1909
2020-04-12 paper 12/30
April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: origami paper 15x15
To those celebrating: Happy Easter. And a wonderful Sunday to all of you.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
4
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
2063
photos
405
followers
78
following
523% complete
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
Tags
origami
,
happy easter
,
mw-paper
,
mw-20
,
30-shots2020
,
mw-papyrus
,
mw-30-shots2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
As always Mona, so beautiful and original. And now I realise that I've missed a whole pile of your shots. I'm off to view them more closely. I won't comment on them all - please excuse me if I just fav my favs. :-) Happy Easter to you too.
April 12th, 2020
Marloes
ace
How lovely with that wonderful bokeh. Happy Easter!
April 12th, 2020
Louise
Like those ears, well done :)
April 12th, 2020
Paula C
Lovely idea. There's been lots of origami going on in our house recently. Might have to seek out Easter bunnies
April 12th, 2020
