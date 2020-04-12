Previous
2020-04-12 paper 12/30 by mona65
2020-04-12 paper 12/30

April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: origami paper 15x15

To those celebrating: Happy Easter. And a wonderful Sunday to all of you.
Mona

@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
Issi Bannerman ace
As always Mona, so beautiful and original. And now I realise that I've missed a whole pile of your shots. I'm off to view them more closely. I won't comment on them all - please excuse me if I just fav my favs. :-) Happy Easter to you too.
April 12th, 2020  
Marloes ace
How lovely with that wonderful bokeh. Happy Easter!
April 12th, 2020  
Louise
Like those ears, well done :)
April 12th, 2020  
Paula C
Lovely idea. There's been lots of origami going on in our house recently. Might have to seek out Easter bunnies
April 12th, 2020  
