2020-04-23 paper 23/30 by mona65
Photo 1920

2020-04-23 paper 23/30

April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: magazine "chemical review" ;-)
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Paula C ace
Beautiful execution and colour
April 23rd, 2020  
Cathy ace
Ditto what Paula C said!
April 23rd, 2020  
