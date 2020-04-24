Sign up
Photo 1921
2020-04-24 paper 24/30
April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: the flimsy paper, again,... mimicking an eagle and soaring over the city (in my abstract imagination)
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2075
photos
400
followers
77
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th April 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
lb
,
mw-lb
,
mw-paper
,
mw-20
,
30-shots2020
,
mw-papyrus
,
mw-30-shots2020
