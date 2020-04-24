Previous
2020-04-24 paper 24/30 by mona65
Photo 1921

2020-04-24 paper 24/30

April: One material; 30 shots.
Paper: the flimsy paper, again,... mimicking an eagle and soaring over the city (in my abstract imagination)
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Mona

@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
