2020-05-26 Schnapszahl - lucky repdigit by mona65
2020-05-26 Schnapszahl - lucky repdigit

In my language we say "Schnapszahl" if two identical digits follow each other. Deriving from that if you are drunk, you are seeing double.
Happy birthday to,.... me.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Mona

Jacqueline ace
A very happy birthday Mona! You have a wonderful age :) and this is a beautiful capture!
May 26th, 2020  
