Photo 1953
2020-05-26 Schnapszahl - lucky repdigit
In my language we say "Schnapszahl" if two identical digits follow each other. Deriving from that if you are drunk, you are seeing double.
Happy birthday to,.... me.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
365-...
ILCA-77M2
26th May 2020 6:21pm
Tags
birthday
,
lensbaby
,
lb
,
mw-food
,
mw-20
,
schnapszahl
Jacqueline
ace
A very happy birthday Mona! You have a wonderful age :) and this is a beautiful capture!
May 26th, 2020
