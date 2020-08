2020-08-01 August 1th "on the rocks"

Today is the Swiss National Day; German: Schweizer Bundesfeiertag; French: Fête nationale suisse; Italian: Festa nazionale svizzera; Romansh: Festa naziunala svizra), the national holiday of Switzerland.

It is a) very hot at the moment, and b) most celebrations and gatherings are cancelled, due the the well known crisis. And we are asked not to party in goups. So hubby and I, have our own little celebration, and Xia is cooling down "on the rocks".