Previous
Next
Photo 2055
2020-09-05 challenge accepted
Milanie made a nice compliment on yesterdays pic, thanks Milanie. And said she thinks I could make a rubber band look good! Well, my brain started "inspiration mode" instantly,... great idea Milane
@milanie
, challenge accepted. And this is a try.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
4
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2211
photos
394
followers
71
following
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th September 2020 5:59pm
low key
,
mundane
,
rubberband
,
mw-reflection
,
mw-20
Mona
ace
Thanks for the inspiration Milane
@milanie
.
September 5th, 2020
Monica
Wow!
September 5th, 2020
Sue Hecker
ace
Awesome! I like it turned to landscape mode and viewed on black even more. Fun inspiration!
September 5th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
you could make ANYthing look good, and i am highly entertained that you accepted milanie's challenge ;)
@milanie
September 5th, 2020
