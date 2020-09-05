Previous
Next
2020-09-05 challenge accepted by mona65
Photo 2055

2020-09-05 challenge accepted

Milanie made a nice compliment on yesterdays pic, thanks Milanie. And said she thinks I could make a rubber band look good! Well, my brain started "inspiration mode" instantly,... great idea Milane @milanie, challenge accepted. And this is a try.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mona ace
Thanks for the inspiration Milane @milanie.
September 5th, 2020  
Monica
Wow!
September 5th, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
Awesome! I like it turned to landscape mode and viewed on black even more. Fun inspiration!
September 5th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
you could make ANYthing look good, and i am highly entertained that you accepted milanie's challenge ;) @milanie
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise