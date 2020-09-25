Previous
2020-09-25 make me shine by mona65
Photo 2075

2020-09-25 make me shine

One of my favorite "folding" catalogues, that so far came always in glossy paper, got more environmentally friendly. Todays it is made of matt and recycled paper. So I had to had to add a bit of extra shine. Taken with the my lensbaby.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Mona

Joanne Diochon ace
Nicely added.
September 25th, 2020  
