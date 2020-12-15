Sign up
Photo 2156
2020-12-15 I would not like to,.... anyway
Baden verboten = something like "no swimming". A sign at the outer harbour jetty. Loved how the colours matched.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
Tags
central switzerland
,
mw-20
Janet K-B
That’s so gorgeous... and a little sad. Especially since it looks like there’s a ladder leading into the water! Well-told story in this beautiful image!
December 15th, 2020
