2021-02-14 treasured trash by mona65
Photo 2217

2021-02-14 treasured trash

Flash of red month 2021 N°14 / Theme week 2: trinkets, treasures or trash (flash of red)

My "engagement ring" = treasured trash. Made of plastic, probably out of a bubble gum wending machine. Found by my hubby Marco on a beach near Whakatane, North Island, NZ, shortly before proposing to me. When travelling and specially on beaches, we do not only beach comb for natures treasures, we also pick up trash and dispose it correctly. This trash we kept.

We are doing everything a bit different. In the background you can see a hint of my real engagement piece. A wonderful hand carved jade pendant. A double twist resembles that of an infinity symbol. In Maori culture, this design signifies the twists and turns of life - it's the perfect symbol for the connection between two people. With this pendant Marco proposed to me and gave me the ring too, as a memory for all those great days, we have together. I wear the pendant often, and the ring sit's in the jewellery box, where the pendant goes, when it is not around my neck. It came out into the light today, to be the perfect trashy treasure and "red" piece.
Happy Valentine everyone!

14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful story and a wonderful image for FOR February !
February 14th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Lovely NZ connection! Pounamu (jade) is very treasured here
February 14th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
This is beautifully done - and what a perfect treasure for Valentine's day!
February 14th, 2021  
