2021-02-14 treasured trash

My "engagement ring" = treasured trash. Made of plastic, probably out of a bubble gum wending machine. Found by my hubby Marco on a beach near Whakatane, North Island, NZ, shortly before proposing to me. When travelling and specially on beaches, we do not only beach comb for natures treasures, we also pick up trash and dispose it correctly. This trash we kept.



We are doing everything a bit different. In the background you can see a hint of my real engagement piece. A wonderful hand carved jade pendant. A double twist resembles that of an infinity symbol. In Maori culture, this design signifies the twists and turns of life - it's the perfect symbol for the connection between two people. With this pendant Marco proposed to me and gave me the ring too, as a memory for all those great days, we have together. I wear the pendant often, and the ring sit's in the jewellery box, where the pendant goes, when it is not around my neck. It came out into the light today, to be the perfect trashy treasure and "red" piece.

Happy Valentine everyone!



