2021-02-20 ~N~ by mona65
Photo 2223

2021-02-20 ~N~

Flash of red month 2021 N°20 / Theme week 3: Portraits

My nephew "N". A calm, musing and so clever character, with a knack for quantum physics.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Mona

Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image of you talented nephew.
February 20th, 2021  
Lin ace
A wonderful portrait - the lighting is awesome.
February 20th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
Phenomenal portrait! He's gorgeous (but, don't tell him I said that - ha ha!).
February 20th, 2021  
