2021-02-21 ~V~ by mona65
Flash of red month 2021 N°21 / Theme week 3: Portraits
What a week! Probably the hardest 365 project week for me, so far. As mentioned before, I rarely do portraits. Somehow I have the feeling, I will never achieve to capture the pure soul of the person, so I do not even try. I took every portrait from my archives (not a huge choice!), I tried to find pictures, a b-w treatment and “the” composition to showcase the personalities of the portrayed person. But now at the end, I really like to have these black & white images, and I probably print some of them and add them in my black & white wall in our little hallway.

Hide your face in Spanish lace.
Vicente’s the fan maker at work. You can spot him as you walk along Plaza Loe de Vega in Valencia. His charming fan store and the window to the workshop are open to the streets. And you’re encouraged to take photos. He tells me he deliberately chose this location in a quaint pedestrian street so that people could see him at work and learn more about the age old tradition of Valencia fan painting. He says: fan making is more than just a labour of love, it’s an ongoing tribute to his grandfather a fan maker’s artist and this highly specialised work has been passed down the generations. (Vicente Benlloch Caballer)

