Previous
Next
2021-06-04 sail away by mona65
Photo 2327

2021-06-04 sail away

Well not to far, but in a most beautiful setting. Lake Lucerne.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shepherdman
Nice shot. We loved trips to this area a few years ago when my stepson and family lived in Zurich
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise