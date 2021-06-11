Previous
Next
2021-06-11 on the road again by mona65
Photo 2334

2021-06-11 on the road again

First time in months, crossing not one but 2 boarders and travelling to a family reunion. Unsteady weather
but great sky.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
Nice shot
June 12th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Glad you can travel again. Love the POV and clouds
June 12th, 2021  
RonM ace
Great sense of clouds looming over all.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise