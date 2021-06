2021-06-19 Stone(wo)men Glaciara 21

Follow the call! They say. 127 km and 4700 spectacular meters of elevation, surroundet by countless 4000-meter peaks...

I did follow the call but I will not be able to do the whole tour. I have already done part of it. 2862.5 altitude meters and 74.63 km... in two days. Officially it have to be done in max 3 consequent days. But the scenery and the beauty of the route is gorgeous, also for slow bikers. Who stop to enjoy and take pictures. ;-)